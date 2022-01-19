MPC Energy breaks ground on 12.3MW solar power plant in Colombia

MPC Energy Solutions (MPCES) has started the construction of its second solar power plant in Colombia, which will have a total capacity of 12.3MW.

The Parque Solar Los Girasoles plant is expected to supply around 23GWh of green electricity per year – equivalent to the consumption of more than 17,000 people.

Located in the region of Norte de Santander, the $11 million (£8.1m) solar plant is also estimated to avoid 15,200 tons of carbon emissions annually.

MPCES has set targets to ensure a balance in the number of male and female workers during the construction phase, as part of its commitment to ensuring its projects in Colombia provide sustainable skills transfer.

Martin Vogt, CEO of MPC Energy Solutions said: “Colombia has used renewable energy for decades and its Energy Plan 2050 sets out clear objectives to diversify the sources of the renewable energy it uses so that wind, solar and other alternatives complement its existing installed hydropower base.

“Today’s groundbreaking at the Parque Solar Los Girasoles is part of our efforts to help Colombia reduce carbon emissions, decentralise and diversify energy generation. Our projects will help ensure that Colombians benefit from reliable, cleaner electricity for decades to come.”