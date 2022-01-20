Charities awarded £3.9m to tackle energy crisis

Ofgem has today announced that its Energy Industry Voluntary Redress scheme has awarded around £3.9 million in grants to 20 charities across England, Scotland and Wales.

The scheme awarded initiatives supporting vulnerable households amid the energy crisis and soaring energy bills

Managed and delivered by Energy Saving Trust, the scheme receives voluntary payments from companies that may have breached Ofgem rules.

Cathryn Scott, Director of Enforcement and Emerging Issues at Ofgem, said: “We know that this winter is already a difficult time for many, as high global gas prices continue to affect consumers.

“The Energy Redress Scheme, funded by Ofgem’s enforcement and compliance activity, makes a real difference to those who most need it.”