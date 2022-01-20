Fresh $2m investment plugged in for EV chargers in Alberta

Fresh investment worth CAD$2 million (£1.2m) has been announced to support the installation of up to 260 electric vehicle (EV) chargers across Alberta.

Canadian Minister of Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson made the announcement for the financial support, which will be provided through the province’s Municipal Climate Change Action Centre, which will select recipients based on demand.

The investment is expected to make purchasing EV chargers – which will be installed in public places, on-street locations and recreation centres – more accessible for municipalities.

It will support Canada’s target of ensuring all passenger vehicles sold in the country are zero emission by 2035.

Mr Wilkinson said: “We’re making electric vehicles more affordable and accessible for Canadians from coast to coast to coast. Investing in more charging stations like the ones announced today in Alberta will allow more Canadians to be in the driver’s seat on the road to a net zero future and help achieve our climate goals.”