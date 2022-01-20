Green light for £25m offshore wind project in Lowestoft

The Marine Management Organisation (MMO) has granted the Associated British Ports (ABP) the required license to build a £25 million offshore wind project at the Lowestoft Eastern Energy Facility.

ABP has been given the greenlight by both the MMO and East Suffolk Council to reconstruct the quay at the Port of Lowestoft and complete dredging works in order to build the facility.

The process has been long-winded but collaborative, with necessary checks and evaluations needed on the impact to wildlife and other planning issues.

On receiving the go-ahead for the renewables project, Environmental Lead at ABP, Sophie Young, said: “We’re proud our development will support the increased production of more renewable, clean energy and bring hundreds of new jobs, investment and interest to the region.”

The MMO’s Marine Licensing Manager Adam Chumbley added: “Our role in licensing marine development is to provide solutions that protect the sea and deliver environmental, economic and societal benefits.

“Enabling sustainable marine activities and development actively supports the government’s ambitions in its 25-year Environment Plan and supports economic growth for the UK economy.”