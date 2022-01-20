Yorkshire Water to invest £13m to improve river water quality

Yorkshire Water has unveiled plans to invest up to £13 million to improve water quality in the river Wharfe.

The water company which serves Yorkshire, part of North Lincolnshire and part of Derbyshire will spend money on stronger disinfection measures at certain water treatment works and an upgrade of sewer overflow.

Work will also be carried out to investigate misconnections in the catchment and a scheme to reroute the sewer network in some areas.

Yorkshire Water said the investment alone will not guarantee an improvement in the bathing water status of the river.

It called on other landowners and stakeholders to take action to help in this drive.

Ben Roche, Director of Wastewater at Yorkshire Water, said: “We have outlined up to £13 million investment in our network that will help to reduce discharges into the river during prolonged spells of rain and reduce the impact of treated effluent being returned to the environment.”

Last week, the Environmental Audit Committee found that not a single river in England is free from pollution.