Cutting ‘green’ schemes ‘has added £2.5bn to energy bills’

New analysis blames previous government efforts to cut green policies for adding an additional £2.5 billion to energy bills.

A new report by Carbon Brief claims that scrapping certain climate-friendly schemes, including energy efficiency improvements, zero-carbon homes standard and subsidies for onshore wind has cost the average household around £40 a year, rising to £60 under the new expected price cap.

The authors of the report said David Cameron’s government introduced major changes in green policies, one of them being cutting spending on energy efficiency schemes for British homes.

Since then, the number of insulated homes plummeted and has never recovered, according to the analysis.

That was followed by an end to onshore wind subsidies and planning reforms in England that were considered as an obstacle to the expansion of the technology.

The Conservative Government in 2015 also scrapped the zero-carbon homes standard and as a result around a million homes have been built with lower energy efficiency standards, the report suggests.

A government spokesperson told ELN: “We have consistently backed renewable energy sources including both onshore and offshore wind, delivering a 500% increase in the amount of renewable energy capacity connected to the grid since 2010 – more than any other government in British history.

“We are also accelerating our progress in upgrading the energy efficiency of England’s homes, investing over £6.6 billion billion to decarbonise homes and buildings and bringing in higher minimum performance standards to ensure all homes meet EPC Band C by 2035.

“We are also insulating millions of consumers from high gas prices through the Energy Price Cap.”