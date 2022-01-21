Enel fined €26.5m for ‘improper use of client data’

Enel has been fined €26.5 million (£22m) for ‘improper use of client data’ by Italy’s privacy regulator.

The company said it would consider all its options after the watchdog’s decision.

The Privacy Guarantor said Enel Energia “unlawfully processed users’ personal data for telemarketing purposes”.

The authority initiated an investigation after receiving “hundreds of reports and complaints” from users who raised concerns over “unwanted promotional calls”.

The regulator said apart from the payment, the company will have to “adopt a series of measures to comply with national and European legislation on data protection.”

Enel assured that it had always acted in full respect of existing regulations and was “not involved in any conduct of unsolicited phone calls.”