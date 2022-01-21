Efficiency & Environment, Finance & Markets

Gas networks partner with charity to help 17.5k vulnerable people

Vulnerable households will access carbon monoxide information and energy advice

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Friday 21 January 2022
Image: Shutterstock

The UK’s gas distribution networks have announced a new partnership with Citizens Advice to support more than 17,500 vulnerable people.

The partnership will see the charity raise awareness on carbon monoxide (CO) and CO risk through its Energy Advice Programme.

Led by SGN and supported by Cadent, Northern Gas Networks and Wales & West Utilities, the scheme will also trial energy advice packs including a thermometer card and a CO alarm.

Rob Gray, Director of Stakeholder Relations and Communications at SGN, said: “This support is more vital than ever to keep those households and families most in need safe and warm.”

Andrew Seager, Executive Director at Citizens Advice, said: “This new partnership allows us to support more people needing help through our energy services across the Citizens Advice network and it will ensure that communities can access reliable CO information and energy advice.”

