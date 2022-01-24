‘Nearly half a million homes on heat networks could be hit hard by gas prices’

The government has been urged today to take urgent action to protect around half a million homes living on communal and district heating networks.

The Heat Trust suggests these homes could be hit hardest by the soaring gas prices because heat networks operators purchase gas on the commercial rather than domestic markets.

Commercial gas prices are currently around four times pre-crisis levels. The Heat Trust said commercial gas saw a 1000% price increase last year, rising from 1.5p per unit to 15p per unit before Christmas.

The report notes that consumers and landlords operating heat networks are already reporting examples of price rises of up to 700%.

The authors of the report called for the government to intervene by allowing heat network operators to purchase gas at the capped domestic tariff rates.

Stephen Knight, Director of Heat Trust, said: “The government is fully committed to making heat networks a key part of its energy policy, and must not leave families living on these schemes behind.

“Heat networks have the potential to offer low-cost, low-carbon heat, but without intervention hundreds of thousands of families are facing horrendous and unaffordable heating bills this winter.”

A BEIS spokesperson told ELN: “Higher energy bills are never welcome and any customer worried about bills should contact their supplier to access available support.

“Ofgem’s remit does not currently include regulating heat networks, however, the government has set out proposals to regulate the sector, including appointing Ofgem the regulator for heat networks.

“This will ensure heat network customers, especially those in vulnerable circumstances, receive a fair price and reliable supply of heat for their homes as we make the transition to net zero.”