UNEP launches free teaching kits on ozone layer and environmental protection

The UN Environment Programme (UNEP) has launched free online toolkits and lessons for teachers on the ozone layer and environmental protection.

The toolkits – targeting tweens, aged eight to 12 years – are available on the Ozone Secretariat’s education platform and have been specifically designed to cater to the increased demand in quality and innovative virtual learning material.

The first phase aims to provide a springboard into environmental science to help educate, raise awareness and inspire action among young people about the importance of the ozone layer and the need to protect it.

The ozone layer is an invisible shield that exists 15km – 35km above the Earth’s surface in the stratosphere, protecting humans, animals, plants and vital ecosystems from harmful UV radiation.

Meg Sek, Ozone Secretariat’s Executive Secretary said: “I cannot stress the importance of continued ozone layer protection and the story of the Montreal Protocol enough in this time of an acute climate crisis.

“It is a story of hope for our younger generation. It is also a reminder to us all to strive for global co-operation and partnership to build and implement global environmental policies based on science.”

The second phase of the toolkits, targeting teenagers, is under development.