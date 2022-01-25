Westinghouse signs deals to support Poland’s first nuclear new build

US company Westinghouse has signed memorandums of understanding with several firms in Poland to support the development of the country’s first nuclear power plant.

The deals with 10 companies cover co-operation and the potential deployment of six plants for the nuclear power programme in Poland and other potential reactor projects in Central and Eastern Europe.

The companies are Rafako, ZKS Ferrum, KB Pomorze, Mostostal Kraków, OMIS, GP Baltic, Polimex Mostostal, Fogo, Zarmen Group and Protea Group.

Under the Polish Government’s energy strategy, the country – which generates 70% of its electricity from coal – plans to build six nuclear power units, the first of which is expected to start working in 2033, generating up to 1.6GW of electricity.

A total of 6GW to 9GW of nuclear capacity is expected be installed by 2043.

Miroslaw Kowalik, President of Westinghouse Poland said: “Westinghouse is well positioned to help Poland meet its energy goals through in-country investments in nuclear technologies, our global shared services centre in Krakow where nearly 200 employees work to support the company’s global operations and to provide Poland with the best technology to support its climate change goals and secure the energy needs of its economy.”