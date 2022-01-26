Latest Jobs – Wellbeing & Operations Manager – Association for Decentralised Energy

The Association for Decentralised Energy (ADE) is recruiting a Wellbeing & Operations Manager to optimise the internal operations of the Association, with a focus on ensuring that our people and our processes are in great shape – in support of the ADE’s wider strategy and achievement of our vision.

The ADE’s vision is for a cost-effective, efficient, low-carbon, user-led energy system; a market in which our members can flourish. Now is our moment and we’ve got a lot of work to do!

Do you have an eye for detail, as well as an understanding of what makes people and organisations tick? Are you someone who helps others to excel in their work? Are you a strong communicator that is also systematic and organised? If so, we want to hear from you.

We need someone who is passionate about people and processes to help us ensure our organisation operates in the best way possible – helping us to perform excellently and showcase how decentralised energy, led by customers and energy users, can deliver a lower cost and lower carbon energy system.

Who are we?

The Association for Decentralised Energy is the UK’s leading advocate for a more local, zero carbon energy system, where households and businesses can truly feel empowered.

The ADE is an exciting and dynamic place to work, engaging with Government and other decision makers at the forefront of energy policy and helping to shape the future energy market. The Association is a trade body with a growing membership, with more than 150 organisations representing a wide range of energy market participants working in heat networks and low carbon heat, demand-side response, energy efficiency and combined heat and power.

With public and private investment into the sector, a renewed focus on green jobs, and a market-wide shift towards decentralised generation, smart energy services and customer-led innovation, this role is a key opportunity for the right person.

Who are you?

You are likely to be a people person with an eye for detail and keenness to keep on improving things. You are a nuanced and diplomatic communicator, able to reach out and connect with different groups of people and adapt your approach to reflect the context. You are most likely structured and fairly methodical, but also empathetic, able to think outside the box and suggest creative solutions to tricky issues. Ideally you have helped teams or organisations to run smoothly before, encompassing both the team dynamic and the physical/virtual working environment.

The role’s focus is on ensuring that our people and our processes are in great shape, primarily through implementing and optimise the internal operations of the Association – in support of the ADE’s wider strategy and achievement of our vision.

The post holder will be responsible for rolling out the ADE’s operational processes, identifying and implementing operational improvements, being a touch-point for the team for HR processes and support, as well as supporting the ADE’s reporting (including financial and project-based success metrics). A driving force behind the good governance of the Association, you will support the smooth functioning of the ADE’s Boards and Senior Management Team. You will take a broad view of the organisation and help ensure it is a well-rounded and positive place to be. You will not need to line manage anyone at this stage, but will work closely with the rest of the Operations team and the Chief Executive, and should work with staff across all functional teams of the Association to help them deliver their work in the best way possible.

Experience in, or an interest in, the low-carbon energy space is helpful though not essential; though your transferable skills and experience from other sectors will be recognised and welcomed.

The opportunity

Working in a small team, but closely with the Chief Exec, is an excellent opportunity to raise your profile and gain experience in an essential area of the energy sector. We are looking for someone to join our passionate team that helps create a better energy system.

At the ADE we believe that we only succeed if we have happy motivated people, and we will support and invest in a successful candidate. In exchange we look for proactive team players who are ready to deliver on behalf of our members.

What next?

If working with us sounds like something you would be interested in learning more about, please review the Job Description and submit your application. If you have questions about the role, please get in touch with our Finance & Office Manager, Dina Kamourieh ([email protected]).

To apply, please send a CV (of no more than two pages) and covering letter (of no more than one page) setting out how your approach and experience makes you the right person to fill this post – to Dina Kamourieh. Applications should arrive no later than midday on Tuesday 1st Feb.

Please note that you must have the existing right to work in UK.

We are actively seeking applications from every part of the community. The ADE is committed to creating a diverse working environment and is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration.

Applications will be assessed on a rolling basis but must arrive no later than midday on Tuesday 1st Feb 2022.