LAVO and ITOCHU in hydrogen supply chain link-up

They have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore collaboration opportunities in the energy and power and mineral and metal industries

Priyanka Shrestha
Wednesday 26 January 2022
Hydrogen battery. Image: LAVO

Australian hydrogen technology firm LAVO and Japan’s ITOCHU Corporation have announced plans to develop a joint strategy for hydrogen supply chain and demonstrate effectiveness through model projects.

They have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore collaboration opportunities in the energy and power and mineral and metal industries.

The two companies will jointly investigate on developing a strategy for a supply chain using LAVO’s technology and demonstrate projects to meet industrial demand for decarbonisation, such as electricity supply to utility grids and metal and mining operations.

The outcome from the demonstration projects are expected to inform future investment and financing opportunities for LAVO.

Alan Yu, CEO and Executive Director of LAVO said: “We are delighted to announce our collaboration with ITOCHU Corporation as it develops a new and exciting business model focused on decarbonisation and sustainability.

“As a significant milestone in the development of our operations in the Japanese market, alongside a new clean hydrogen trade programme of the Australian governments, this MoU further demonstrates our commitment to collaborating with leading organisations around the world to create a cleaner future through hydrogen.”

