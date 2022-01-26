Plans to expand ‘world’s largest’ battery storage facility

Vistra has announced plans to further expand what it claims is the largest battery storage facility in the world.

The company has signed a 15-year agreement with Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) for a new 350MW/1,400MWh battery system at the Moss Landing Energy Storage Facility in California.

This would complement the existing 400MW/1,600MWh of energy storage capacity already at the site.

Moss Landing Phase III will be able to move swiftly due to the utilisation of an already-approved development permit and its location on a Vistra-owned power plant site with existing interconnection and infrastructure.

The latest announcement brings the Moss Landing site’s total energy storage capacity to 750MW/3,000MWh.

Curt Morgan, Vistra CEO said: “Through this partnership with PG&E, Vistra is bringing its capabilities and expertise to lead the clean energy transition and provide much-needed electricity to the people of California. These innovative battery energy storage systems are necessary to maintain electric grid reliability as increasing levels of intermittent renewable power are integrated into the electric grid.

“With this planned expansion, we are moving the Moss Landing site closer to its full potential. With additional phases, this project could eventually reach 1,500 MW – enough to power approximately 1.125 million homes across the state of California with emission-free electricity. Vistra is committed, through our Vistra Zero portfolio, to transitioning the company to address climate change – and our Moss Landing site is a shining example of the pivot of our generation fleet toward carbon-free technologies.”

Vistra plans to grow its zero carbon Vistra Zero portfolio to 7,300MW by 2026.