Spanish consortium to invest £2.7bn into green hydrogen

A Spanish consortium, led by Repsol, has committed to investing up to £2.7 billion into green hydrogen.

Called the Spanish Hydrogen Network (SHYNE) Project, it comprises of 33 companies and associations from different sectors, looking to combine their expertise to push renewable hydrogen use across Spanish industry.

The investment and projects built from the consortium are expected to provide up to 13,000 jobs.

Secretary of State for Energy in Spain, Sara Aagesen, said: “Spain has a unique opportunity and all the capacity to lead the hydrogen industrial value chain in Europe.

“The SHYNE project is a great example of this. We celebrate the launch of this project and the participation of 22 companies and 11 associations, technology centres and universities that demonstrate the unique industrial and technological capacity that Spain has.”