Your company’s 11 step strategy to going carbon neutral successfully and cutting energy costs (Including three you’ve never heard of)

Perhaps he was thinking about The US company, Pacific Gas and Electric Company. It filed for bankruptcy in 2019 after it was hit with tens of billions of dollars in claims for its role in the California wildfires.

However, what is less widely reported is that Carney also said, “There will be industries, sectors and firms that do very well during this process because they will be part of the solution.”

So, as well as the existential threat to your business, there are also the opportunities to be gained by taking decisive action now rather than in the medium or long term.

Those opportunities include:

Cutting costs

Improved resilience by being prepared for future changes, either regulatory or climate related

Winning new business and retaining existing customers

Better staff recruitment and higher levels of retention

Enhanced reputation

Better access to finance as lenders recognise the actions you’ve taken

COP 26 in Glasgow proved beyond doubt that climate change has become a boardroom issue and must be on the agenda of every forward-thinking organisation. The moral and ethical imperative has never been stronger.

Everyone in a senior management role needs to get to grips with the impact this is going to have on business-as-usual. At Optimal Monitoring we live and breathe energy measurement and are already helping organisations on their journey to Net Zero.

We have over 20 years of industry experience in the design, creation and delivery of energy monitoring. That’s why we thought we would share some key insights from the lessons we’ve learned along the way to, we hope, make your mission a bit easier.

Step 1

Measure/reduce/offset

The first thing you need to do is to establish your carbon footprint through measurement of your emissions. You can’t reduce what you can’t measure and monitor (more on this later). If you haven’t come across the terms scope 1 and 2, you soon will.

Under the Greenhouse Gas Protocol, Scope 1 emissions cover all direct emissions generated by your organisation from sources you own or control, like vehicles or on-site boilers.

Scope 2 are the emissions your business makes indirectly and covers the electricity or energy you buy for lighting, heating and cooling your buildings.

Scope 3 are generally defined as the emissions through the organisations supply chain. As you can imagine these are harder to quantify and control.

Once you have established your baseline, the next step is to start work on reducing it. There are lots of ways to do this – for instance, updating heating, lighting and air conditioning. A simple step is to switch your electricity tariff to a 100% renewable one.

For things you can’t reduce the next best option is to offset them. You can do this by buying carbon credits, which are generated by emission reduction projects that either absorb or avoid CO2.

Step 2

Set a target

Nothing concentrates the mind more than a target and a deadline. In 2019 the UK became the first major economy to commit to being net-zero by 2050, meaning it would remove as much greenhouse gas from the atmosphere as it produces.

In addition, the government has banned the sale of all new petrol and diesel cars by 2030 and will phase out coal and gas fired power stations from 2035. The sale of all fossil-fuel home heating systems will also stop by 2035.

There’s a lot of value in setting your own targets as a way to motivate staff and to show the world you mean business. According to recent research more than a fifth of the world’s largest companies have already set their own net zero target.

In the UK, the government has announced that large listed companies will soon be required to establish comprehensive net zero plans. Experts predict that this demand will be extended to smaller companies in the not-too-distant future.

If you are looking to get ahead of the game, take a look at the Science-Based Targets Initiative, to set credible emissions reduction targets in line with a 1.5C warming scenario.

Step 3

Use KPIs to drive change

This may seem a bit like setting a target in step 2, but using key performance indicators (KPIs) is a smart way to track progress within your organisation. You can set them for the business as a whole, for departments and for individuals.

Setting dual KPIs for energy and carbon reduction will make your business objectives clear for everyone to see. Used well they will ensure continuous improvements.

However, for them to produce the positive change you are looking for it is essential you have good data, that is easy to read and understand. Ideally, as information becomes available these KPIs will be regularly updated to reflect your progress, or the lack of it.

Step 4

Create a C-suite champion

Gone are the days when a chief executive was just employed to run a business, nowadays CEOs are expected to take a lead on the issues of the day. Of course, climate change is right up there in terms of expectations.

It’s important that any organisation that wants to be taken seriously on its net zero journey is seen to be leading from the front. That can either be the CEO or someone else in the boardroom. However, this can’t be a greenwashing exercise.

Whoever is given the role must have real influence over the business. Employees, clients and customers will take a dim view of an organisation that is only paying lip service to the targets it prints in its annual report.

This C-suite climate change champion needs to be able to hold people to account if the transition to carbon neutrality isn’t on track. They must be cheerleaders for new practices but also be prepared to call out underwhelming performance.

Creating a champion in the boardroom is a great way to send a message to both internal and external stakeholders.

Step 5

Support your champion

Your C-suite champion can’t be a lone voice, they’ll need support. If you haven’t already, give someone the energy/carbon management brief. That someone could be a department depending on the size of your organisation.

Whoever ends up with this challenging role will need training, the right tools to do the job and the time within their schedule to actually do what you’ve asked of them. We find that many energy managers are that in name only.

For instance, at Optimal Monitoring we recently spoke to people in the health sector whose job title is energy manager, or something similar. This is what they told us

They spend less than 25% of their time managing energy demand and usage

They spend less than 30% of their day running energy related projects

In other words, the vast majority of the time they’re not doing what they are skilled at. We suspect that if the situation is like this in these organisations it’s the same elsewhere.

Step 6

Accountability is essential

In the same way the energy champion can’t work without support, the energy manager/department will be more effective if their work is officially recognised.

One way to do this is to make line management accountable for energy and carbon reduction targets.

Well placed accountability can improve efficiency because everyone knows who is responsible for what. By eliminating confusion you’ll be able to set well defined targets in the knowledge that everyone knows the direction of travel.

However, a well-run organisation shouldn’t use accountability as a stick to beat people with if milestones aren’t reached. Instead use them as opportunities to discuss where things are going wrong and what can be put in place to improve outcomes.

Step 7

Joined up is better than piecemeal

While it may be tempting to launch separate initiatives to save energy and reduce your carbon footprint, a much better result will be achieved if your team takes a holistic approach. Think joined up rather than piecemeal.

While there may be some quick wins with stand-alone projects, the danger is enthusiasm wanes leaving these schemes as isolated islands in a turbulent sea. Step back and take some time to develop an energy strategy.

This can cover the way you buy energy, how you collect data, analysis of that data and bill validation, energy efficiency projects as well as energy reporting and regulatory compliance.

A comprehensive strategy will pay dividends in the long term.

Step 8

Don’t be shy

There’s still a competitive advantage to committing to going net zero so make sure you let your existing and potential customers know what you are doing. Organisations that have already made the leap are seeing improved operational efficiency, greater customer loyalty, easier recruitment and higher capital market attractiveness.

Brands who show that sustainability is important to them are reporting up to four times average sales growth. Listed companies are enjoying market returns nearly a quarter higher than the overall market.

Younger generations particularly want to buy from organisation that are putting the planet first and also want to work for such businesses.

Step 9 (the first you may never have heard of)

Change your view of meters

It’s easy to write off meters as dull lumps of hardware that are installed and then forgotten. Too often meters and sub-meters are thought of as capital expenditure (capex) when a better way to view them is as a service.

Energy managers and facilities managers can’t do their jobs without accurate information and that means you need to do everything you can to ensure the data is spot on, not just on day one but in Year 2 as well. That means regular audits and maintenance.

It must be spelt out to purchasing teams that meters come with a service contract, otherwise when the year 2 bill turns up you have an interesting discussion (argument) trying to get the money for a service which is not in anyone’s budget.

Step 10 (the second you may never have heard of)

Create a bit of competition

For each department report their energy use in kilowatt hours (kWh) so every business unit can be compared and their savings tracked. Reward those areas of the business that are making the most progress and highlight good practice in your internal newsletters.

Make the link between energy use and your company’s profits explicit so staff can see that the more money is spent on energy the less that can be spent on wage rises.

We’ve found that people are keen to be part of the solution but first of all they need to understand the problem. Then they need to be shown how they can be part of the solution and once they have taken action how that has had a positive effect on the environment and your organisation’s bottom line.

Step 11 (the third you may never have heard of)

Use the best tools

It’s possible that your organisation already has a few systems and tools supposedly helping you to control your energy use, perhaps an energy management system (EMS) or a building management system (BMS).

If they were fitted some time ago, it’s unlikely they are doing the job you need them to do. The data may be inaccurate, difficult to understand and not being seen by the right people.

There are many new tools on the market but we’d argue ours is the best. It’s called EMMA AI®, think of it as 21st Century EMS.

EMMA AI® automatically monitors your buildings, finds problems and tells you about them. On top of that, the clever bit, it also suggests how your team can fix these problems. Thanks to artificial intelligence, as it works it learns, so it gets better at understanding the way you use energy and spots anomalies quicker.

We believe EMMA AI® is the most advanced energy monitoring system available. If you want to be serious about cutting energy use and reducing your carbon footprint you need EMMA AI®.

Put us to the test, get in contact now to arrange a trial or a no obligation chat. mailto://[email protected]

Perhaps you’re convinced that now is the time to start but you are facing a series of objections – maybe we can help

Objection 1 – My managers aren’t interested, so there’s no budget and frankly I’ll get more grief for trying

Objection 2 – It’s too hard – there are too many stakeholders and too many empires at risk

Objection 3 – I’d like to do it but I won’t get the kudos or rewards for my efforts

Answer – The world is changing. Energy prices are going through the roof so anything that can cut costs stand a better chance of gaining a hearing. Also, as Mark Carney points out, there are opportunities for businesses that do the right thing now. You can benefit from greater customer loyalty, better recruitment and positive PR.

With EMMA AI® you can run a trial for effectively nothing. How? The pilot costs £5,000, for up to 10 buildings, but if EMMA AI® doesn’t find at least £5,000 in savings per annum, we’ll give you a full refund. In the long run, EMMA AI® costs less than 2% of your utility spend. But don’t forget, EMMA AI® is working 24/7, looking for waste and inefficiencies.

Stakeholders are beginning to realise that the benefits now outweigh the downsides considerably. The empires that are at risk are the ones that are not taking action now. Organisations are coming under greater scrutiny than ever over their environmental, social and governance (ESG) policies.

If you are a supplier, your clients will soon be demanding to know what you are doing and when you will reach certain critical targets. Failure to comply will see you dropped.

Boards are looking for answers to the dual pressure of rising energy costs and the need to act on climate change. People with solutions will be seen as heroes.

So if you want to learn about EMMA AI® and how it can help you commit your company to net zero, here is a free white paper to help you get started: “What is Net Zero Carbon & why should you care”

This is a promoted article.