FortisBC proposes to provide 100% renewable gas to all new homes

FortisBC Energy has put forward a proposal to the British Columbia Utilities Commission (BCUC) to provide 100% renewable gas to all new homes.

Under its plan, every newly-built home connecting to the gas system would automatically receive renewable gas for the lifespan of the building, helping to dramatically reduce greenhouse gas emissions without changing the heating equipment.

The proposal is part of the second phase of an ongoing regulatory proceeding regarding renewable natural gas (RNG) customer rates and a comprehensive review of FortisBC’s RNG programme.

It has committed to increase the amount of renewable gas in its system and is currently on pace to exceed its target of ensuring 15% of its gas supply is renewable by 2030.

The company is also working towards having around 75% of its supply renewable by 2050.

Joe Mazza, Vice President of energy supply and resource development at FortisBC said: “If approved by the BCUC, this would give every British Columbian a choice on how best to reduce GHG emissions from their new home. We realise there’s much to consider in the proposal we’ve put forward but we’re excited about the prospect of a new generation of FortisBC customers knowing us as a renewable energy provider.”