Half of Brits expect utility bills to skyrocket!

That view is shared by 68% of those in the age group 55-75, new survey finds

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Friday 28 January 2022
Nearly 49% of Britons believe the cost of utilities will increase a lot by June.

That’s according to a new survey by Ipsos Mori which suggests that view is shared by 68% of 55-75 year olds.

Consumers will find out on 7th February how much their bills will increase by as on that day the level of the revised price cap will be unveiled.

It had been previously reported that billpayers might see two spikes in their energy bills during this year. 

The poll which interviewed more than 2,000 adults also shows that 38% of Britons say it is more important for their household to cut costs than make choices that are better for the environment.

