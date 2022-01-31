Nearly 24% of elderly ‘face the dilemma ‘eat or heat”

Almost a quarter of older people said they will be forced to choose between heating their home or putting food on their table.

That’s according to a new survey by Age UK which suggests 54% of over-65s said they would have to heat their homes less amid soaring energy prices.

The poll also found that nearly 43% said they would have to cut back, go into debt or simply would not be able to afford to pay their bills.

Caroline Abrahams, Charity Director at Age UK, said: “We are being contacted every day, by desperate older people in this position, people for whom there are only ‘bad choices’ – ration your energy use, cut back on food, or other essentials, or go into debt.”

A recent study predicted that the price cap, due to be announced next Monday, will increase to nearly £1,900 a year from April.

Listen to our recent podcast discussing with experts the alarming issue of fuel poverty.