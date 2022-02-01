From forest to smart meter: How Drax bioenergy gets to your business

The renewable sources that makes up the electricity supply mix supplied by Drax, takes many forms, and the power goes on a unique journey from each source before it reaches their customers.

One of the most important sources of electricity in their renewable supply (and the UK’s wider electricity mix) is bioenergy, such as that generated at Drax Power Station in North Yorkshire.

The bioenergy supplied by Drax is clean and quick, providing stability for the UK’s energy network which has high levels of intermittent renewable generation.

Here’s the journey their bioenergy goes on, from the managed forests to powering businesses.

This is a promoted article.