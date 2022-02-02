China’s first megaton-scale CCUS project completed

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec) has completed the construction of what is claimed to be the first megaton-scale carbon capture, uitlisation and storage (CCUS) project in the country.

The Qilu-Shengli Oilfield CCUS project is expected to reduce carbon emissions by one million tons per year, equivalent to planting nearly nine million trees and removing 600,000 cars from the road.

It is estimated to increase oil production by 2.965 million tons in the next 15 years and the CO2 captured by the plant will be transported to Shengli Oilfield for further displacement and storage underground.

The project supports China’s carbon reduction ambitions, reaching peak carbon emissions by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2060.

Sinopec Qilu has recently constructed a liquid carbon dioxide recovery and utilisation unit with a capacity of one million tons per year.

It includes a compression unit, refrigeration unit, liquefaction refining unit and supporting facilities to recover carbon dioxide from the tail gas of coal-to-hydrogen plant with a purification rate of more than 99%.

Between 2021 and 2025, Sinopec plans to built another megaton CCUS demonstration project.