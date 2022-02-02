Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Hold your breath: Ofgem to reveal the new price cap tomorrow!

Analysts predict that energy bills could increase by £600 a year

Pathway to COP26 report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Wednesday 2 February 2022
Image: Shutterstock

Ofgem will reveal the much-anticipated new price cap tomorrow morning.

The regulator brought forward the date of the announcement which was previously scheduled to take place on Monday 7th February.

In just a few hours from now, customers will learn what increase they are about to see in their energy bills from April 1st.

Analysts forecast the summer default tariff cap will increase by around 50% to approximately £1,915, placing more than £600 extra on the average annual energy bill.

It had previously been reported that the government is considering offering energy bill rebates to help customers cope with the price hikes.

Commenting about the new price cap announcement, Andy Prendergast, GMB National Secretary, said: “Energy is a basic need, not a luxury.

“This increase will bring real hardship to workers across the country, from public sector workers facing yet more real terms pay cuts, to the millions of people on universal credit.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast