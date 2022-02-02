Jacobs to explore green hydrogen at RWE South Wales plant

Professional services company Jacobs has been selected by RWE to investigate the production and supply of green hydrogen in South Wales.

It has secured a four-month contract to conduct a feasibility study on the installation of a 100MW electrolyser at RWE’s Pembroke Power Station.

The study will also look into how green hydrogen can be used to decarbonise transport in South Wales and contribute towards carbon reduction targets.

Manager at Pembroke Power Station, Richard Little, said: “We’re excited to see the outputs of Jacobs’ feasibility study over coming weeks, the first step towards the potential construction of large-scale hydrogen infrastructure at Pembroke.

“Hydrogen will be a game changer in the decarbonisation of heavy industry in South Wales and RWE will be a key partner in helping achieve that.”

Jacobs’ Donald Morrison added: “This work reaffirms our 20-year relationship with RWE at Pembroke Power Station and demonstrates our ambitions for Jacobs to be at the forefront of delivering the energy transition.”