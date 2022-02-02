Shell opens 20MW green hydrogen site in China

Shell has begun operations at a green hydrogen site in China with 20MW capacity.

It has built a power-to-hydrogen electrolyser at a site in Zhangjiakou and will collaborate with the city’s transport construction investment company on the project.

The 20MW hydrogen electrolyser is one of the largest in the world and is set to provide half the green hydrogen supply for fuel cell vehicles at the Zhangjiakou competition zone during the Winter Olympic Games, set to kick off this February.

Shell plans to scaleup the plant to 60MW within two years.

“We see opportunities across the hydrogen supply chain in China, including its production, storage and shipping.

“We want to be the trusted partner for our customers from different sectors as we help them decarbonise in China,” said Shell’s Renewable and Energy Solutions Director, Wael Sawan.

Bai Jing, Zhangjiakou Municipal Development, added: “This project will help secure hydrogen supply for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and make it a green one whilst also contributing to the development of hydrogen industry in the city and the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region.”