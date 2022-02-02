UK ‘cuts greenhouse gas emissions by nearly a tenth in 2020’

UK’s greenhouse gas emissions fell by 9.5% in 2020 compared to 2019, as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions had an impact on most of the industries.

Official data published today by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy estimates that emissions were nearly 406 million of carbon dioxide.

The statistics reveal that although the transport sector delivered the largest reduction in emissions in the UK from 2019 to 2020, still remained the biggest polluter, responsible for almost a quarter of total emissions.

The report suggests emissions from energy supply fell for an eighth consecutive year – it is estimated that energy supply emissions decreased by 59% between 2012 and 2020.

They accounted for 68% of all emission reduction during this period, the analysis notes.