Nearly 32% of homes ‘use their smart meters more this winter’

Almost a third of households with a smart meter are using their in-home display more than usual this winter.

That’s according to a new survey by Smart Energy GB which shows that nearly 53% of billpayers are worried about their ability to afford their energy bills.

The poll, commissioned by Smart Energy GB, also found that more than a third of energy customers said that they don’t know how much they are paying for electricity, while 46% are unsure how much their monthly spending is for gas.

According to the survey of 2,000 adults, almost 57% of respondents with a smart meter said that being able to see their energy use in pounds and pence was the most useful aspect of the in-home display.

Nearly half of customers, use smart meters to monitor how much they have spent during a specific period, the research shows.

Victoria Bacon, Director at Smart Energy GB, said: “It is an extremely challenging time for many households at the moment and there are no quick fixes or easy answers, but a smart meter can be a really helpful tool for people wanting to feel a bit more in control, with more visibility on their energy use and avoiding the uncertainties of estimated bills.”

Last month, the Data Communications Company (DCC) hailed 2021 as a record year for smart meter rollout.