Nearly 32% of homes ‘use their smart meters more this winter’

More than half of customers are not sure if they will be able to pay their bills, new survey suggests

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 3 February 2022
Image: Shutterstock

Almost a third of households with a smart meter are using their in-home display more than usual this winter.

That’s according to a new survey by Smart Energy GB which shows that nearly 53% of billpayers are worried about their ability to afford their energy bills.

The poll, commissioned by Smart Energy GB, also found that more than a third of energy customers said that they don’t know how much they are paying for electricity, while 46% are unsure how much their monthly spending is for gas.

According to the survey of 2,000 adults, almost 57% of respondents with a smart meter said that being able to see their energy use in pounds and pence was the most useful aspect of the in-home display.

Nearly half of customers, use smart meters to monitor how much they have spent during a specific period, the research shows.

Victoria Bacon, Director at Smart Energy GB, said: “It is an extremely challenging time for many households at the moment and there are no quick fixes or easy answers, but a smart meter can be a really helpful tool for people wanting to feel a bit more in control, with more visibility on their energy use and avoiding the uncertainties of estimated bills.”

Last month, the Data Communications Company (DCC) hailed 2021 as a record year for smart meter rollout. 

