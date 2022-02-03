SSE Energy Solutions helps university enrol more renewables

The University of Surrey has signed a deal with SSE Energy Solutions to bring more renewable energy into its operations.

The new partnership aims to increase on-site renewable energy generation to cover 20% of its total annual energy needs.

SSE Energy Solutions will design, build, operate and maintain a new solar facility for the university that has already committed to reaching net zero by 2030.

Partners will also look at feasible solutions to decarbonise the heating systems of the university’s facilities.

Professor Max Lu, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Surrey, said: “This partnership is a landmark moment for the University of Surrey as it underpins our ambition to achieve our net zero carbon target by 2030 and affirms our commitment to being one of the most sustainable universities in the sector.”

Nathan Sanders, Managing Director of SSE Energy Solutions, said: “This is a partnership we are very proud of as we are keen to help do all we can to decarbonise the university sector.

“We intend to provide the University of Surrey with a more resilient and sustainable energy system and with our ‘whole system approach’ we are looking at a cross-campus range of other energy solutions, including how we might also help decarbonise their heat to cut both carbon and cost.”