Council with 17 years of unpaid bills gets gas supplier

A local council in Yorkshire has appointed a gas supplier after it discovered it had not paid any gas bills for 17 years.

Earlier this month, Beverley Town Council launched an investigation as to why it does not have a gas supplier “despite using and receiving gas since 2004.”

The local authority had previously contacted the gas distribution company, Northern Gas Networks who have confirmed that there has never been a registered gas supply.

Councillor Denis Healy, Chair of Personnel Committee, told ELN: “I am pleased to say that Beverley Town Council now has a gas supplier and that British Gas has undertaken to supply gas, and an account has been set up.

“We are still unclear whether any back payments will need to be made and we are waiting confirmation and clarification on this from Northern Gas Networks.”

ELN has contacted Northern Gas Networks for a response.