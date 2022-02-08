Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

Smart meter network clocks 10bn message milestone

Almost a million smart meters connections to DCC’s network took place in January

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Tuesday 8 February 2022
The UK’s smart meter network reached a new milestone in January as it passed ten billion cumulative meter readings sent.

That means ten billion packets of data which include tariff updates, top-ups and change of suppliers have been sent across the network.

The Data Communications Company (DCC) is leading the design, build, test and integration of the data and communications infrastructure needed to connect smart meters with energy suppliers and network operators.

Smart meter network saw a big growth in January as nearly a million, an estimated 969,059 were connected to the DCC’s network.

More than 670,000 first-generation meters (SMETS1) were migrated while more than 297,000 SMETS2 were installed.

Penny Brown, Chief Operating Officer of the DCC, said: “Passing the milestone of ten billion messages sent over the DCC’s secure platform was a significant milestone for us and we expect the network to continue to break records this year. It won’t be long before we have 20 million meters connected.

“The data we carry is helping build a greener energy system and cut our reliance on fossil fuels.”

