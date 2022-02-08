Wales to invest £8bn to support green infrastructure by 2025

The Welsh Government plans to invest more than £8.1 billion over the next three years to support green infrastructure projects.

Finance Minister Rebecca Evans made the announcement, which is part of Wales’ new Infrastructure Investment Strategy, aimed at tackling the climate and nature emergency.

Around £770 million will support greener public transport, with a £585 million investment in rail and £185 million investment in bus travel between now and 2025.

The new strategy will also support the creation of a National Forest and improve access to landscapes and outdoor recreation, with £153 million spent to support nature and environment in Wales.

In addition, more than £100 million will be invested in flood defences, which are expected to benefit 45,000 homes.

Ms Evans said: “Our budget set the foundations to strengthen public services, tackle the climate and nature emergency and support a zero carbon economy. Investment in the right infrastructure, in the right places, will be vital in achieving this.

“Investment will differ from sector to sector and from programme to programme but we will look to position all future investments so they play their part in helping Wales reach net zero. All areas of spend will consider environmental outcomes, even those which may have a different primary focus.

“The overarching ambition of our investment will be to tackle the climate and nature emergency. It will be to ensure we have the infrastructure in place to support the Wales we want to hand on to future generations – a stronger, fairer, greener Wales.”