Mancunians eye a greener encore!

Manchester City Council has published an online guide to help cultural organisations become greener.

The so-called Manchester’s Zero Carbon Culture guide includes suggestions in areas such as construction, renewable energy, transport and water conservation.

The online tool aims to provide action plans and measures to help museums, music festival organisers to become zero carbon.

Measures range from ensuring sets and installations designed for minimal waste to recycling water, installing low energy lighting and solar panels, storing data in the cloud, hiring local staff, virtual meetings and offering plant-based food options in cafes.

Councillor Luthfur Rahman OBE, Deputy Leader Manchester City Council, said: “Manchester is, as we all know, home to some of the best cultural and arts organisations on the planet, and so we’re asking all of them, the big, the small, and the in-between, for the sake of the planet to take a close look at everything they do and work out how they can become a zero hero and do it in a greener, more sustainable way.

“A way that keeps Manchester‘s amazing arts and culture scene front and centre on the world’s stage, but that also protects the interests of all of us moving forwards.

“We’ve only got one planet, and one chance at this to get it right. We know how much artists and audiences love an encore, so let’s work together to make sure future generations can still enjoy them.”