CMA launches investigation into Warmfill’s acquisition by energystore

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has launched an investigation into the completed acquisition of Warmfill Ltd by energystore Limited.

Holywood-based insulation company Energystore acquired NI insulation firm Warmfill in November 2021 to support its growth, adding to its five manufacturing sites across the UK and Ireland.

The two companies manufacture, supply and install a a range of insulation products, all of which are designed to make homes as thermally efficient as possible.

The CMA’s investigation is considering whether the merger has resulted or could result in a “substantial lessening of competition” within any market or markets in the UK for goods and services.

It is inviting comments on the merger from any interested parties until 24th February 2022.

The inquiry will enable the competition watchdog to decide whether a reference for Phase 2 of the investigation is needed, which is expected to be announced by 6th April 2022.