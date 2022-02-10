Scientists develop ‘smart window’ that can heat or cool a home

What if we replaced radiators and air conditioners with windows?

A reasonable question for someone to ask following the announcement of a new “smart window” design that would harvest the sun’s energy in the winter to warm the house and reflect it in the summer to keep it cool.

Researchers of the University of Pittsburgh in Pennsylvania and the University of Oxford found that using these windows would save 20 to 34% in energy usage annually compared to common double-paned windows.

Nathan Youngblood, one of the scientists behind the novel product and Assistant Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of Pittsburgh told ELN: “The major innovation is that these windows can change according to seasonal needs, but without compromising their optimal thermal properties (they still operate as a low-e coating).

“The ultra-thin layer of phase-change material allows us to absorb near infrared light from the sun in the winter and turn it into heat for the inside of a building.

“In the summer months, the sun can be reflected instead of absorbed.”

The technology is based on a film made up of an “optical stack of materials” less than 300 nanometres thick.

This film has a thin layer “active layer” made of “phase change” materials that can absorb the wavelengths of the sun’s light and emit it as heat.

That same material can be “switched” so that it turns those wavelengths of light away instead.