Severn Trent pours £78m into bathing rivers project

Severn Trent has started work on creating two bathing sites on the Rivers Leam and Teme in Ludlow, Shropshire.

The Midlands water and waste company aims to create 49 kilometres of bathing quality stretches of river.

The firm said it will achieve this goal by making “huge improvements” across its network and treatment works.

Severn Trent will begin an investigation of the area, digging some trial holes and boreholes that will provide insight into the ground conditions.

Wilfred Denga, Project Lead for Severn Trent, said: “We’re really excited about the work we’re going to be doing across Warwickshire and Ludlow over the next three years and we can’t wait for our local communities and environment to enjoy the benefits from this incredible project, which see the trial creation of safer to swim stretches of river.”