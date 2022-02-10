West Midlands social homes secure £7.5m retrofit boost

Hundreds of social houses will become more energy efficient as part of a new £7.5 million package.

That follows a bid for a share of the government’s Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund made by a consortium led by the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA).

The plan is to retrofit 622 of the worst energy-performing properties across the region, the WMCA said.

The work is expected to be completed by March 2023.

Andy Street, the Mayor of the West Midlands, said: “We are determined to tackle the region’s climate emergency and retrofitting people’s homes is a key part of our plans to do just that.

“This is because too much of our property stock is poorly insulated, leading to higher energy bills and families falling into fuel poverty.”