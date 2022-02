Norway is set to launch a 1.5GW offshore wind tender later this year.

The government made the announcement on Wednesday that turbines will be installed in the North Sea to supply its mainland energy needs.

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere revealed that government subsidies may be necessary to fund the project and expects the first turbines to be completed after 2025.

Norway claims the 1.5GW could provide 7TWh of electricity, enough to power 460,000 households.