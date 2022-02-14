British Gas unveils new heat decarbonisation partnership

British Gas has partnered with the housing association Midland Heart to accelerate the decarbonisation of domestic heating.

Partners will work together to use low carbon solutions in different types of homes.

The partnership aims to showcase how social housing can be retrofitted with low carbon energy, combining conventional approaches with new technologies.

It follows a successful pilot in Coventry which saw Energy Performance Certificate ratings in three homes rise from E and F to B.

The delivery of the first phase of the project, which involves 150 homes, is expected to begin later this month.

Jana Siber, Managing Director at British Gas Services and Solutions, said: “With the majority of UK homes using a gas boiler for heating and hot water, we need to accelerate the deployment of lower carbon heating projects like this to help millions of homes reach net zero, while ensuring we are all creating a fairer and more sustainable future for all.”