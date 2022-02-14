Dutch commissions floating offshore wind market study in Japan

A new study into the floating offshore wind market in Japan has been commissioned by the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Japan and the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO).

The goal of the market study, to be conducted by BLIX, is to strengthen offshore wind collaborations between the Netherlands and Japan and obtain a better understanding of the market for the technology in the country.

Japan has set a target for 30GW to 45GW of installed offshore wind capacity by 2040 to support its 2050 net zero goal.

According to BLIX, there is a strong demand for “practical” floating offshore wind supply chain solutions for deep water further from shore in Japan as the country has limited shallow water sites where bottom-fixed turbines can be installed.

Willemijn van der Werf, BLIX Consultancy’s Business Developer for Asia said: “Floating offshore wind will be a very important part of the renewable energy base in Japan and there are quite a few solutions that likely fit well in the strategy of the Japanese Government but it is of utmost importance that there is a good general understanding of how the Japanese market functions and what the dos and don’ts are while entering this market.”

The results from the study will be presented to businesses based in the Netherlands.