Efficiency & Environment, Infrastructure, Top Stories

Leeds greenlights £7.2m district heating extension

The scheme uses heat recovered from the waste of 10,700 homes

Pathway to COP26 report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Tuesday 15 February 2022
Image: LD Media UK / Shutterstock.com

An extension of a district heating network which is claimed to become one of the UK’s largest has been approved by Leeds City Council.

The local authority has greenlit an investment of £7.2 million to extend the city’s flagship district heating network by 2.5 kilometres.

It is estimated that the £47 million ‘Leeds PIPES’ network supplied 13,900MWh of low carbon heat in 2021.

The scheme currently supplies heat recovered from the non-recyclable waste of approximately 10,700 households saving more than 2,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide in 2021.

Councillor Helen Hayden, Leeds City Council’s Executive Member for Infrastructure and Climate, said: “Our city’s waste-powered district heating network is a great example of an innovative scheme that supports our long-term net zero carbon ambitions whilst enabling residents and businesses to enjoy reliable and affordable heating now.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast