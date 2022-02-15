New 50MW battery storage system energised in the UK

A new fully integrated grid-scale battery storage system with a 50MW capacity has been powered up in the UK.

Located in Burwell, the storage system, which consists of lithium-ion battery racks and transformer units, is said to be one of the largest battery battery sites to be energised and connected to National Grid’s transmission network.

It is smart energy infrastructure provider SMS’ first battery energy storage system (BESS) and will now start delivering a range of balancing and ancillary services for grid resilience.

John Flaherty, Managing Director of Grid-Scale Energy Storage at SMS said: “With the energisation of our first storage site and three more projects due to come online in relatively quick succession, our ambitions for leading the growth of this fast-emerging sector couldn’t be much clearer.

“Our batteries will play a significant role in improving the integration of renewables and help bolster system resilience as we come to rely on clean energy generation. Such benefits are central to reaching net zero emissions and our aim as a business is to deploy the low-carbon assets required at scale to achieve that goal as soon as possible.”

SMS currently has a 620MW pipeline of storage projects either under construction or being planned.