Glasgow invests £10m in climate resilience research

Glasgow City Council will work with researchers on a £10 million project which aims to boost its climate resilience and support its 2030 net zero target,

The programme is designed to regenerate the River Clyde region and help other cities in their missions to adopt green solutions.

More specifically the research which will be led by University of Glasgow researchers will look at the creation of ‘urban corridor’ parks which will act as flood storage areas to help manage flood risks for homes and businesses.

In addition, it will also ‘retrofit’ derelict and polluted land into spaces that mineralise greenhouse gases and trap organic pollutants into building materials for the future.

Professor Jaime L Toney, Director of the University of Glasgow’s Centre for Sustainable Solutions, said: “Using Glasgow as a living lab is an exciting opportunity to collaborate with communities and stakeholders across the city to deliver tangible environmental solutions that also improve public health, wellbeing, and move us toward a green, inclusive economy.”

UK Government Minister for Scotland Iain Stewart said: “This collaborative research hub, backed by £10 million UK Government funding, will help Glasgow build on the legacy of COP26 and lead the way to a sustainable future.”