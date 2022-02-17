Shetland turns the tide!

Shetland, the archipelago between Great Britain, the Faroe Islands and Norway will turn to tides to boost its decarbonisation of the local energy supply.

That follows a seabed lease awarded by Crown Estate Scotland to tidal energy company Nova Innovation to develop a 15MW tidal array at Yell Sound, between the islands of Yell and Bigga.

The project, the largest to date for the firm, is predicted to cover more than a third of household electricity demand in Shetland.

Simon Forrest, Chief Executive Officer of Nova Innovation, said: “Having been at the centre of the oil and gas industry for 50 years, Shetland is now at the forefront of the green energy revolution and we are excited to play our part in decarbonising the Shetland Islands.”