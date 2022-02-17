Efficiency & Environment, Infrastructure, Top Stories

Significant year-on-year increase in smart meter installations in January

Installations soared by almost a quarter compared to January 2021, latest figures show

Pathway to COP26 report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Thursday 17 February 2022
Smart meters
Image: Shutterstock

Smart meter installations in January increased by 24% compared to the same month last year.

That’s according to the latest report by ElectraLink which estimates that nearly 185,000 installations took place last month.

However, it stresses that is still 25% short of January 2020.

East and Southern England led the race of the smart meter rollout with 24,000 installations and 21,000 respectively.

Earlier this month, it was announced that the UK’s smart meter network reached a milestone in January as it passed ten billion cumulative meter readings sent.

A recent survey found that almost a third of households with a smart meter are using their in-home display more than usual this winter.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast