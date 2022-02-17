Significant year-on-year increase in smart meter installations in January

Smart meter installations in January increased by 24% compared to the same month last year.

That’s according to the latest report by ElectraLink which estimates that nearly 185,000 installations took place last month.

However, it stresses that is still 25% short of January 2020.

East and Southern England led the race of the smart meter rollout with 24,000 installations and 21,000 respectively.

Earlier this month, it was announced that the UK’s smart meter network reached a milestone in January as it passed ten billion cumulative meter readings sent.

A recent survey found that almost a third of households with a smart meter are using their in-home display more than usual this winter.