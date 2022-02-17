‘US clean power capacity exceeds 200GW’

The US surpassed more than 200GW of total operating utility-scale clean power capacity last year.

That’s according to the latest report by the American Clean Power Association (ACP) which suggests of this capacity an estimated 10.5GW was installed in the fourth quarter.

However, the authors of the report warn that much more must be done in the sector if the US is to hit net zero.

They point out that during 2021 there was a 3% decline in renewable energy installation compared to the year before.

The research found that more than 11.4GW of projects, originally expected to come online in 2021, slipped to 2022 or 2023 because of various issues.

These include existing trade policies and regulatory uncertainty, the report concludes.

The ACP said the pace of installation fell ‘significantly’ short of what is needed to achieve the US net zero goal.

While 27.7GW is the second largest year on record for combined wind, solar and energy storage installations, it is only 45% of what’s required to stay on track for an emissions-free power sector, the study found.

Heather Zichal, ACP Chief Executive Officer, said: “Surpassing over 200GW of clean energy is a significant milestone for the US and shows that we can achieve even more with strong public policy support for the industry.

“Although the US has reached this incredible achievement, more needs to be done, at a faster pace, to reach the climate goals and targets our country needs to achieve.

“We urge Congress to take action to create a clean energy future that will help create more good-paying American jobs and combat the climate crisis.”