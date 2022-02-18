European emissions rose in third quarter of 2021

Greenhouse (GHG) gas emissions across Europe rose in the third quarter of 2021.

That’s according to the latest Eurostat report which estimates that GHG emissions increased by 6% compared with the same quarter in 2020.

The data shows that emissions totalled 881 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalents – that is slightly below pre-pandemic levels, Europe’s statistical office noted.

It attributes the rise to economic rebound after the pandemic restrictions.

The report suggests the sectors responsible for most emissions of greenhouse gases were manufacturing (23% of the total) and electricity supply with 21%.

These were followed by households and agriculture which both had an estimated 14% of the total emissions.

The report also found that the largest increases in emissions between July and August last year were recorded in Bulgaria, Latvia and Greece.