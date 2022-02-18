Is this the beginning of the end of energy switching?

The energy crisis has led to less switching with fewer customers than ever changing supplier to try and reduce their bills.

The latest figures by ElectraLink suggest that nearly 94,000 customers changed energy suppliers in January.

The report notes that is an all-time monthly low, an estimated 75% less than January last year.

It also marks the third consecutive month where figures have hit an all-time low.

The data also shows that almost 4.9 million energy switches were recorded in 2021 – that was 18% less compared to 2020 and more than a fifth less than 2019.

Nearly 30 energy suppliers have ceased to trade since the beginning of 2021.

All these exits have left customers without many choices to shop around and choose the best deals for them.

Earlier this week, Ofgem urged energy firms to make all their tariffs available to new and existing customers.