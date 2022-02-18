Efficiency & Environment, Finance & Markets

New $25m fund to train people in New York for clean energy jobs

The programme intends to reskill and train New Yorkers, including displaced workers in the fossil fuel sector and from disadvantaged communities, for new clean energy job opportunities

Priyanka Shrestha
Friday 18 February 2022
Image: Shutterstock

A new $25 million (£18m) fund has been announced in New York to transition existing workers and train individuals from disadvantaged communities for clean energy jobs.

The programme intends to reskill and train New Yorkers, including displaced workers in the fossil fuel sector, for new clean energy job opportunities.

Additionally, the proposal will support community colleges with industry-driven curriculum development and micro-credentialing and provide a host of services to assist individuals with career success.

The initiative supports the ambition to deliver 35%, with a goal of 40%, of benefits from clean energy investments to disadvantaged communities and secure a just transition.

Governor Kathy Hochul said: “This is the first-of-its-kind public-private statewide collaborative that reflects a joint commitment from government, industry, labour, education, manufacturing and community-based organisations to prepare individuals from disadvantaged communities for New York’s clean energy transition.

“To train New York’s workforce of the future, we need to think creatively so we can leverage existing expertise and resources to grow this new and exciting sector – and once again – New York State is leading the way forward.”

