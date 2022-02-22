Scottish Government unveils £300m heat pump fund

The Scottish Government has set up a new £300 million fund to support the rollout of new heating networks.

The new ‘Heat Network Fund’ will support homes and private organisations looking to power their buildings from a communal source.

Ministers also announced a Social Housing Net Zero Heat Development fund targeted at social landlords who are in need of support to install zero emissions heating systems, including heat pumps.

Scotland’s Zero Carbon Buildings Minister Patrick Harvie said: “We have committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions from our homes and buildings by more than two-thirds by 2030.

“By the end of this decade, we aim to have switched over one million homes and the equivalent of 50,000 non-domestic buildings from fossil fuels to zero emission heating.”