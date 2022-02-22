Efficiency & Environment

UNEP calls on support for Kyrgyz Republic to transition away from coal

The call comes as the capital city of Bishkek ranked number two in the world earlier this month for air pollution despite a mild winter

Priyanka Shrestha
Tuesday 22 February 2022
Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic. Image: Shutterstock

The UN Environment Programme (UNEP) has called on partners to work together and support the Kyrgyz Republic’s transition away from coal power.

The call comes as the capital city of Bishkek ranked number two in the world earlier this month for air pollution despite a mild winter, according to UNEP.

Despite only having a population of one million people, the country depends heavily on coal, which means the capital experiences “severe and hazardous” air pollution compared to – and sometimes worse than – megacities such as New Delhi.

UNEP said this continues to be the case despite abnormally mild temperatures this winter, which means less coal is needed for heating.

Air pollution accounts for the majority of pollution-related deaths in the Kyrgyz Republic, accounting for 4,000 premature deaths in 2016.

Some of the main sources of air pollution in Bishkek include the use of coal in homes for heating, a coal-fired heat and power station, the city’s municipal dump and vehicles, according to UNEP.

More than 70% of people living in the Kyrgyz Republic use coal to keep their homes warm during winter.

Bruno Pozzi, UNEP’s Europe Director said at an event in Bishkek: “Air pollution is a matter of life and death. Yet, while air pollution can be invisible, it is not invincible. Coal is not cool. We need to get rid of it and plan a way to a better and healthier future by working with different stakeholders.”

The Government of Kyrgyz Republic said it aims to put in place a monitoring system to better understand sources of air pollution in the capital city and reiterated its ambition to reduce coal use whilst boosting the uptake of alternative energy sources such as hydropower.

Kanat Sadykov, Deputy Minister of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision of the Kyrgyz Republic added: This is a transition to energy efficient, energy-saving technologies to reduce carbon emissions and harmful air pollutants.”

