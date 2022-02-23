Australia and India to collaborate on low emission technologies

Australia and India have struck a deal to collaborate on driving down the costs of new and renewable energy technologies to ensure they are cost-competitive with higher-emitting alternatives.

The two countries have signed a Letter of Intent for the new low emission technology partnership, committing to work together on reducing the cost of solar and clean hydrogen.

The new collaboration builds on Australia’s existing low emissions technology partnerships with Germany, Singapore, Japan, the Republic of Korea and the UK.

Angus Taylor, Minister for Industry, Energy and Emissions Reduction said the partnership reflected each country’s respective strengths and the government’s commitment to working with like-minded partners on low emissions technologies.

He added: “More than 90% of solar cells globally use Australian technology. Over the next 10 years, India will be one of the largest adopters of solar technology in the world and Australian innovators are exceptionally well-placed to tap into this market.

“Australia’s approach to emissions reduction – getting the cost of new energy technologies down to parity with existing approaches – is one that can be replicated across our region.

“We will work together with our close friends in India to advance these priority low emissions technologies, to strengthen industry and research links between our countries and unlock new economic opportunities. At the same time, we will continue to be a trusted supplier of coal and other traditional resources commodities to India.”